Earthquakes

Magnitude-4.2 earthquake in mountains east of LA shakes parts of Southern California

An earthquake centered in San Bernardino County's Lytle Creek causes shaking in the San Fernando Valley, Long Beach, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange County and elsewhere.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Widespread shaking was reported Friday following a magnitude-4.2 earthquake in the mountains east of Los Angeles.

The quake was centered in the San Bernardino County community of Lytle Creek, located in the San Gabriel Mountains about 60 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. The quake was initially reported at magnitude-4.6, but later downgraded to 4.2

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Shaking was reported across a widespread area, including Long Beach, Carson, parts of the San Fernando Valley, Riverside, San Bernardino and portions of Orange County.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The quake was centered near where the San Andreas and San Jacinto earthquake faults come together. The area was the site of a magnitude-5.2 earthquake in 1970.

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us