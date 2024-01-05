Magnitude-4.2 earthquake in mountains east of LA shakes parts of Southern California

Widespread shaking was reported Friday following a magnitude-4.2 earthquake in the mountains east of Los Angeles.

The quake was centered in the San Bernardino County community of Lytle Creek, located in the San Gabriel Mountains about 60 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. The quake was initially reported at magnitude-4.6, but later downgraded to 4.2

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Shaking was reported across a widespread area, including Long Beach, Carson, parts of the San Fernando Valley, Riverside, San Bernardino and portions of Orange County.

The quake was centered near where the San Andreas and San Jacinto earthquake faults come together. The area was the site of a magnitude-5.2 earthquake in 1970.

