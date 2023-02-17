Mario Time! Super Nintendo World's Grand Opening is Today

Super Nintendo World, the first Nintendo themed world in the U.S., is finally open to the public Friday Feb. 17. Eager fans braved chilly temperatures to see all the immersive world has to offer, including merchandise, Mario-themed food, and more.

Of course, annual pass members and other lucky Nintendo diehards got a glimpse of the world in the weeks preceding the opening, but today is the day that the entire world can now enter the land at Universal Studios.

3...2...1...GO! Super Nintendo World is set to open to the public Feb. 17. Here are some tips for making the most out of your coin-collecting experience. Senior digital producer Heather Navarro reports.

The red carpet event took place Wednesday, featuring a star studded lineup including Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Jaime Camil, Dylan Sprouse, Maitreyi Ramakrishna, Jordin Sparks, and more. See the celebs on the red carpet here.

The world is located on the Lower Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood, down the escalators, and next to the Jurassic World ride.

Once you enter the rainbow warp pipe, you're transported into a land with very intentional sightlines that make you forget you're even at a theme park. Guests have been saying that once you leave, you remember you're at Universal Studios again.

How to Play at Super Nintendo World in California

If you need a crash course on the basics of how to play, check out this article here that takes you into the details of buying a Power-Up Band, linking your account, and punching ?Blocks the right way.

What to Eat at Toadstool Cafe at Super Nintendo World

All the interactive game play and battling Bowser in the 3-D AR Mariokart ride will leave you in need of a 1-Up. Toadstool Cafe is the place to go!

Burgers, pasta, salad, and of course sweet Mario-themed treats are on the menu.

Take a look at the offerings -- not to mention the amazingly detailed decor.

Toadstool Cafe is full of delicious eats, like a Princess Peach cupcake, Mario and Luigi burgers, and more., Jonathan Gonzalez reports Feb. 17, 2023.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.