US House of Representatives

Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends National Guardsman Suspected of Leaking Classified Docs

The Georgia lawmaker's comments were at odds with those from fellow Republicans, and drew backlash from Democrats.

By Zoë Richards | NBC News

AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday defended the man arrested in connection with a high-profile investigation into leaked classified documents.

In a tweet just hours after Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, 21, was apprehended by the FBI, Greene praised his alleged actions and implied President Joe Biden was "the real enemy."

“Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more,” Greene, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said on Twitter. "Ask yourself who is the real enemy?”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Russia-Ukraine War 12 hours ago

Mass. Air National Guardsman Arrested in Major Classified Document Leak

Russia-Ukraine War Apr 9

Leaked Secret Pentagon Documents Lift the Lid on US Spying on Russia's War in Ukraine

Her comments were at odds with remarks from the handful of Republicans who weighed in on the arrest by praising law enforcement and calling for accountability over the leak.

Federal authorities continue to investigate the leak, which exposed U.S. intelligence about Russian efforts in Ukraine and spying on American allies.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

US House of RepresentativesRussia-Ukraine WarMarjorie Taylor Greene
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us