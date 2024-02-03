McDonald's

McDonald's announces upcoming return of Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Oreo McFlurry

By NBC Chicago Staff

Shamrock Shake
McDonald's

It may feel like St. Patrick's Day is still far away, but fast food giant McDonald's is looking to get everyone feeling lucky well in advance.

On Friday, the chain announced the upcoming return of the Shamrock Shake, perhaps the restaurant's most recognized seasonal item, along with the more recently introduced Shamrock Oreo McFlurry.

Both of the limited-time offerings will be available in participating McDonald's locations nationwide beginning Monday, Feb. 5.

According to McDonald's, the Shamrock Shake is made with the chain's vanilla soft serve before being blended with mint syrup and topped with a sweet, whipped topping.

As for the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, the dessert offers the best of both worlds between an Oreo McFlurry and Shamrock Shake, with vanilla soft serve and mint syrup blended alongside crushed Oreo cookies.

The treats are not the only limited-time offerings available at some McDonald's locations, with the Double Big Mac becoming available at participating restaurants on Jan. 25.

This article tagged under:

McDonald's
