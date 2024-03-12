Winning numbers to be drawn Tuesday for $735 million Mega Millions jackpot

The winning numbers for the seventh largest Mega Millions jackpot in history are set to be drawn Tuesday night, giving people across the country a chance at becoming a multimillionaire.

The winning numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

A winner could opt for a $354.3 million cash option, which would be a one-time payment in lieu of receiving the $735 million over 30 years.

“The lesson didn’t really go according to plan.” Math professor Nicholas Kapoor bought a Powerball ticket to demonstrate how improbable it is to win the lottery – and then he won $100,000. Here’s what he wants you to know about playing the Powerball.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on Dec. 8, 2023, when two winning tickets were sold at the same gas station in Los Angeles, splitting the $394 million prize.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.602 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Winnings will also be taxed by the federal government. There's a mandatory 24% federal withholding for winnings above $5,000 that goes straight to the IRS. Some states tax lottery winnings as well.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Check back at this NBC station for the winning numbers later tonight.