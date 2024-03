Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $792 million after no big winner drawn Tuesday night

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $792 million for Friday's drawing after no one won the jackpot Tuesday night.

The previous jackpot stood at $735 million with a cash option of $354.3 million. The winning numbers were 2, 16, 31, 57, 64 with a Mega Ball of 24. The Megaplier was 3X.

The cash option for Friday's drawing is an estimated $381.8 million.

Although most take the cash option, winners can choose the annuity payment option, which gives one immediate payment and continues to give annual payments over the next 29 years. The payments increase by 5% each time in the annuity option, however most choose the cash option.

Winnings also come with a chunk going to Uncle Sam.

There's a mandatory 24% federal withholding for winnings above $5,000 that goes straight to the IRS. Some states tax lottery winnings as well, but states that do not impose an income tax on lottery winnings include California, Texas and Florida.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. EST.

