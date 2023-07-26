Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell escorted away from cameras after freezing mid-press conference

McConnell, R-Ky., had been making his opening remarks and suddenly stopped talking

NBC Universal, Inc.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suddenly stopped speaking during a weekly Republican leadership press conference on Wednesday afternoon, appearing to freeze, and then went silent and was walked away.

McConnell, R-Ky., had been making his opening remarks and suddenly stopped talking. His Republican colleagues asked if he was okay and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., escorted McConnell away from the cameras and reporters.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, made a sign of the cross as if she was praying for McConnell.

A few minutes later, McConnell walked back to the press conference by himself. When asked about his health, he said he was fine.

This article tagged under:

Mitch McConnell
