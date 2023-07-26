Mitch McConnell escorted away from cameras after freezing mid-press conference

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suddenly stopped speaking during a weekly Republican leadership press conference on Wednesday afternoon, appearing to freeze, and then went silent and was walked away.

McConnell, R-Ky., had been making his opening remarks and suddenly stopped talking. His Republican colleagues asked if he was okay and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., escorted McConnell away from the cameras and reporters.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, made a sign of the cross as if she was praying for McConnell.

A few minutes later, McConnell walked back to the press conference by himself. When asked about his health, he said he was fine.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.