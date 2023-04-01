Nashville School Substitute Teacher Heralded as a Devoted Mother and Educator With a Deep Faith

Cindy Peak was remembered as a devoted mother who fiercely loved her family, a “spitfire” and a longtime educator who brought out the best in her students.

Hundreds of people filled Christ Presbyterian Church on Saturday to celebrate the life of Peak, 61, a substitute teacher killed during a shooting at The Covenant School.

Photos capturing special moments of her and her children's lives decorated the church and played on a screen for mourners.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Peak “invested her life fully in the encouragement of others,” pastor Scott Sauls said during the service. Her three favorite roles were that of a loving mother, wife and teacher, he said.

“We will never stop missing her,” Sauls said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.