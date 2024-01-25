LGBTQ

Nearly 30% of Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ, national survey finds

About half of the Gen Z adults who identify as LGBTQ identify as bisexual, according to the Public Religion Research Institute report.

Members and allies of the LGBTQ community participate in the Pride Walk.
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

More than 1 in 4 Gen Z adults in the U.S. identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, dwarfing the percentages of LGBTQ Americans in older age groups, a new survey has found.

Twenty-eight percent of Gen Z adults — which the survey’s researchers specify as those ages 18 to 25 — identify as LGBTQ, according to a report released this week by the Public Religion Research Institute, or PRRI. That compares with 10% of all adults, 16% of millennials, 7% of Generation X, 4% of baby boomers and 4% of the Silent Generation, the institute found. 

“With respect to LGBTQ identity, it’s very clear that Gen Z adults look different than older Americans,” said Melissa Deckman, PRRI’s chief executive.

NBC News
In its LGBTQ identity breakdown, the report found 72% of Gen Z adults identified as straight, 15% as bisexual, 5% as gay or lesbian and 8% as something else. 

Researchers also found that Gen Z adults were more ethnically and racially diverse than older generations and less likely to affiliate with established religions. Gen Z adults, along with millennials, were also more likely to identify as LGBTQ than Republican, the survey found. PRRI’s new survey, which included more than 6,600 participants, was conducted in August and September.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

