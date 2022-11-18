Possible Fetal Remains Found in Freezer of Boston Apartment

Authorities are resuming their investigation Friday morning at an apartment in South Boston after a fetus or infant was found dead in a freezer.

Police were reportedly working to obtain a search warrant to go back into the building, which is on East Broadway near Medal of Honor Park. Detectives were seen putting crime scene tape around the apartment building on Friday morning.

Detectives put up crime tape around the apartment building in South Boston where investigators say possible fetal remains were found in a freezer. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/baFB00BXzI — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) November 18, 2022

A Suffolk County District Attorney spokesman told NBC10 Boston the investigation centered around "a possible fetus or infant found in a freezer," but didn't release any more details.

Boston police confirmed officers received a call around 2:15 p.m. to investigate the apartment and found what appears to be a fetus or infant.

Homicide detectives were on scene for hours investigating along with the district attorney's office.

The apartment's blinds were pulled down Thursday, leaving the community with more questions than answers.

Neighbors said they were stunned and saddened to watch investigators going in and out of the home to an upstairs unit.

"Just terrible, and what kind of situation somebody would be in just to have something come to that is awful," Jack Nolan said. "It's certainly not reflective of this neighborhood or South Boston at all."

"It's really just awful to think about and just to know that it was right net door," added Kate Reilly. "Definitely chilling and haunting to see."

There is still no word on who called 911. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or people can text the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).