9 Americans killed in Hamas attacks on Israel: State Department

Nine Americans have been killed in the violence in Israel and more may be missing after Hamas attacked from Gaza over the weekend, the State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on “Morning Joe” Monday morning.

“There are reports of Americans who are unaccounted for,” he said. “We continue to work to confirm that number and try to locate those who are missing. We don’t have solid information about either the number or where they might be and we’ll continue to work through that with the government of Israel.”

At least 700 people have been killed in Israel and another 560 people in Gaza. Those numbers come from the Israel Defense Forces and the Palestinian Ministry of Heath.

More than 2,000 people have been injured in Israel and about 2,900 in Gaza.

More than 100 people were taken hostage by Palestinians, according to Palestinian officials. Hamas has said it seeks the release of all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails — some 4,500 detainees, according to Israeli rights group B’Tselem — in exchange for the Israeli captives, The Associated Press has reported.

Countries across the world have been working to determine whether their citizens in Israel are safe.

Miller said the State Department continued to monitor the situation closely.

“We are in touch with the families and providing all appropriate consular assistance,” Miller said. “We will continue to provide information to U.S. citizens in the area through Alerts, our embassy website, and travel.state.gov.”