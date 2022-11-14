OnlyFans Model Previously Arrested in Vegas for Domestic Battery Against Boyfriend: Police

Another altercation and arrest have surfaced involving the Miami OnlyFans model-turned-murder suspect Courtney Clenney and her late boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

According to a police report obtained by NBC 6 Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the Cosmopolitan Resort and Casino on July 27, 2021, for a “family disturbance” call.

Police said the 26-year-old social media star was arrested and charged with domestic battery after telling police officers she threw a glass at Obumseli during an argument about not going to dinner the previous night.

In a sworn statement, at least one of the security officers at the resort told officers that Clenney mentioned to them, “it was all her fault.”

The report shows that Clenney admitted to throwing the glass and told officers she had thrown items at him before.

This is just the latest revelation of what prosecutors call a “toxic relationship” between the two.

On April 3, Clenney allegedly stabbed Obumseli to death in their Edgewater condominium. Her attorneys maintain that she acted in self-defense.

Earlier this month, a slew of evidence in discovery was released through a public records request, including photos of the bloody stabbing scene where Clenney was covered in blood. Audio from previous 911 calls was also released where the couple is heard arguing and Clenney is heard using a racial slur against Obumseli.

Just two days before the deadly stabbing, Clenney can be heard asking for a restraining order against her boyfriend on City of Miami police body cam video.

Clenney’s attorneys have said, “She’s not going to trial for her lifestyle, her previous arguments or recorded rants. She is going to trial for defending herself.”

Her attorneys have not yet returned NBC 6's request for comment on the Las Vegas incident.

Clenney faces a second-degree murder charge and is currently in jail as she awaits trial.