A New York photographer captured this incredible aerial footage of the overgrown, long-shuttered Seaview Hospital and New York City Farm Colony on Staten Island. Matt Chirico traveled to the eerie complex at Willowbrook, where tuberculosis victims were held in the early 1900s. The derelict New York City Farm Colony was once a home for the aged poor, but it closed in 1975. Now it's overgrown, crumbling and covered in graffiti.

New York videographer Matt Chirico captured these spectacular views of the old Seaview Hospital and abandoned New York City Farm Colony on Staten Island.