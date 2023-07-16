Alaska

Powerful earthquake rattles Alaska Peninsula region, triggers tsunami warning

USGS issued a tsunami warning for most of the Alaska Peninsula

By Staff reports

Getty Images

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shook the Peninsula region of Alaska Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to preliminary data by the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, the earthquake's epicenter was located 55 miles southwest of Sand Point, Alaska. The quake was at a depth of 5.78 miles, USGS said.

USGS issued a tsunami warning for most of the Alaska Peninsula.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In a tweet posted early Sunday, the Alaska Earthquake Centre said the quake was felt throughout the Aleutian Islands, the Alaskan Peninsula, and Cook Inlet regions.

So far no damages or casualties have been reported.

This article tagged under:

Alaskaearthquake
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us