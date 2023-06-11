Rare minor earthquake shakes Johannesburg, South Africa's biggest city

An earthquake shook South Africa's biggest city, Johannesburg, early Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey, which records earthquakes around the world, recorded a 5.0 magnitude earthquake at 2:38 a.m. local time. It said the epicenter was 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from Alberton, a town on the southeastern outskirts of Johannesburg..

There were no immediate reports of casualties or any significant damage. An earthquake of that strength is classified as minor but would be clearly felt and might cause small damage to buildings.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.0 - South Africa https://t.co/9xDGseDluG — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) June 11, 2023

An Associated Press journalist who lives close to the epicenter said the shaking felt like being on a moving train and lasted for about a minute.

Many South Africans in Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, said on social media they awoke to find the walls of their homes shaking. Local media published videos showing the moment the quake struck.

Earthquakes are rare in South Africa. The last one to measure 5.0 magnitude or higher was in 2014, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That 5.4 magnitude quake had its epicenter near the gold mining town of Orkney in the North West province and one person was reported to have died.

