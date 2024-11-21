DeMar DeRozan

Report: DeRozan intends to return Friday for Kings vs. Clippers

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings should receive a major boost to their starting lineup this week.

Sacramento's star guard, DeMar DeRozan, intends to return to the floor for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Thursday, citing sources.

DeRozan has missed the Kings' previous three games after suffering a lower back injury in Sacramento's win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 13.

In his first season with Sacramento, DeRozan is averaging 22.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 52.6-percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range in 12 games this season.

With DeRozan likely back in the fold, the Kings (8-7), who also have dealt with injuries to center Domantas Sabonis and guard Malik Monk, are starting to get healthier after an underwhelming start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

This article tagged under:

DeMar DeRozan
