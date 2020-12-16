Crime and Courts

Reputed Mobster Pleads Guilty in Assault on ‘Real Housewives' Star's Husband

Prosecutors allege Thomas Manzo asked John Perna to assault Dina Manzo's then-boyfriend in exchange for discounts on a wedding reception

A reputed Mafia figure pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges he conspired to assault the now-husband of former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dina Manzo.

John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, admitted planning and carrying out the July 2015 attack during a videoconference in federal court.

Perna and Dina Manzo's ex-husband Thomas Manzo were charged with the assault earlier this year. Federal prosecutors say Manzo hired Perna to commit the attack in exchange for a lavish wedding reception at a restaurant where Manzo is an owner.

Both men faced charges of conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. Perna was identified as a soldier in the Lucchese crime family, according to prosecutors.

Thomas Manzo hired Perna in the spring of 2015 to assault his ex-wife’s then-boyfriend in exchange for a deeply-discounted wedding reception at a Paterson restaurant where Thomas Manzo is an owner, prosecutors said.

The following month, Perna held a “lavish” wedding reception at the restaurant for a fraction of the normal price, prosecutors said. More than 330 people attended, including many members of the Lucchese crime family, authorities said.

Ex-Hubby of ‘Real Housewives of NJ' Star Hired Mobster to Assault Her Boyfriend, Feds Allege

The 2015 assault that spawned the charges against Perna was separate from a 2017 home invasion Dina Manzo and her husband suffered.

