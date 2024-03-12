RFK Jr. is considering Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura as possible running mates

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering a shortlist of candidates for his running mate that includes New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.

Kennedy said in an interview last month that he would likely name his VP pick within the next 30 days. That self-imposed deadline passed in early March with no announcement.

"He’s considering Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura as running mates along with others on a short list," a spokesperson for the Kennedy campaign said Tuesday. "No other details available."

The New York Times first reported that Rodgers and Ventura, a former professional wrestler, were on Kennedy's short list.

Rodgers and the Jets did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Ventura could not be reached for comment.

Rodgers endorsed Kennedy last year after the two bonded over their opposition to Covid vaccines. On Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers reposted Kennedy’s response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on X, saying, “This is presidential.”

