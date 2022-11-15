Sen. Rick Scott announced a challenge to Sen. Mitch McConnell for the top Republican leadership job in the Senate during a meeting of the GOP members on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Scott, of Florida, confirmed the announcement.

The Kentucky Republican has held the leadership position since 2007, making him the longest-serving GOP leader in Senate history.

The Democrats retained control of the Senate after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada.

