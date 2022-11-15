Mitch McConnell

Rick Scott Will Challenge Mitch McConnell for Top Senate Leadership Post

McConnell has held the leadership position since 2007

Getty Images

Sen. Rick Scott announced a challenge to Sen. Mitch McConnell for the top Republican leadership job in the Senate during a meeting of the GOP members on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Scott, of Florida, confirmed the announcement.

The Kentucky Republican has held the leadership position since 2007, making him the longest-serving GOP leader in Senate history.

The Democrats retained control of the Senate after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Mitch McConnell
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us