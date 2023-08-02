Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis agrees to debate Gavin Newsom

Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, recently challenged DeSantis, the governor of Florida and GOP presidential candidate, to a "Red v. Blue debate."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday that he would be willing to debate Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom live on air.

“Absolutely. I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where. We’ll do it," DeSantis told Hannity.

The idea came about in June, when Hannity interviewed Newsom and asked if he would be willing to debate DeSantis. "I’m all in. Count on it," Newsom said at the time.

On Wednesday, Hannity framed it as a "policy-based debate" between the leader of a red state and the leader of a blue state.

No date has yet been set for the debate, but a spokesman for Newsom said he's proposed Nov. 8 or Nov. 10 for the event.

