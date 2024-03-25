Holmby Hills

Feds raid Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' properties in Los Angeles, Miami

The sprawling property was surrounded by federal officials and tactical vehicles as investigators looked into sex trafficking allegations.

By Helen Jeong

Authorities were conducting a raid inside a multi-million dollar home belonging to rapper and record producer Sean "Diddy" Combs in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of West LA Monday afternoon.

Federal investigators with the Department of Homeland Security executed search warrants at the LA mansion as well as a Miami property belonging to Combs, sources told NBC news.

The raid may be linked to a possible sex traffic investigation. A source familiar with the matter said three Jane Does and one John Doe have been interviewed by the Southern District of New York in relation to sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms related Combs.

The source added another three Jane Does have interviews scheduled.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newschopper4 was overhead as officials with protective gear and weapons were surrounding the property. Some of them were wearing jackets that noted they were from the Department of Homeland Security.

Aerial image from NBC Miami showed federal authorities were surrounding Combs' Florida property at the same time as the raid in Holmby Hills.

Video from Miami Los Angeles also showed federal authorities were present at the Florida property at the same time as authorities were raiding the LA mansion.

U.S. & World

social media 1 hour ago

Florida's DeSantis signs one of the country's most restrictive social media bans for minors

taxes 2 hours ago

The IRS has 940,000 unclaimed tax refunds from 2020 that are about to expire. Is one of them yours?

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," the Homeland Security confirmed the raid in a statement.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Holmby HillsPursuit
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us