Senate Votes to Block Biden's Student Loan Relief Program

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on a challenge to the plan

The Senate voted largely along party lines Thursday to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program after the measure cleared a key procedural hurdle in the chamber.

The 52-46 vote also would end the administration’s pause on federal student loan payments.

Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana and independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona voted with Republicans. Just a simple majority of senators was needed to pass the legislation and send it to Biden's desk. But the White House warned last month that Biden would veto the resolution.

“This resolution is an unprecedented attempt to undercut our historic economic recovery and would deprive more than 40 million hard-working Americans of much-needed student debt relief,” the White House statement said.

