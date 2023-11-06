Seven sparkly stay-over packages festoon the Mission Inn's famous ‘Festival of Lights'

What to Know Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside

The castle-like landmark's "Festival of Lights" shimmers nightly from Nov. 18 through Jan. 7, 2024

Stay-over packages, including packages themed to families, are available; one package features in-room carolers

A CHRISTMAS CASTLE... may sound like the fanciful name of a story, the sort of oft-told tale that has weathered the centuries, but the concept isn't something that only exists on the page or screen. There are storybook-like structures that exist in this world, and you can even visit a few, too. One of the best-known happens to be lavishly located in the heart of Riverside, and calling upon its elegant nooks and fancy crannies can be done at any point in the year. But when Thanksgiving is near, things get brighter and lighter throughout this magical spot, which draws people from near, far, and even farther than far. It's the Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn & Spa, and it has become, over the last few decades, one of the shimmer-iest and most celebrated lighting displays in all of California, and pretty much anywhere that isn't California, too. All of those millions of lights — and "millions" is no exaggeration — are free to see, but many visitors opt to spend a night or two, all to up the illuminated adventure.

SEVEN SPARKLY PACKAGES... are now available for booking, and while each boasts a seasonal character, you'll want to peruse the specific offerings. Eager to have carolers stop by your suite for a twinkly 20-minute singing session? Reserve the Christmas Caroler's Cheer, which includes a quartet of Casey's Cupcakes and a bottle of wine from Irvine & Roberts vineyard. The Eat, Drink & Be Merry package takes its uplifting call to action to heart thanks to a $100 dining credit, macarons, and a "holiday craft cocktail for two." A few sweet packages keep kids in mind — the Holiday Elf Package is one such treat — while the Buon Natale summons the spirit of an Italian Christmas. Whatever you choose to do, keep in mind that weekends will be busier around the Mission Inn as well as holiday-close dates. Find more festive temptations at this site now.