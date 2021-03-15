‘Tragic': 3 Dead After Driver Hits 9 Pedestrians Near San Diego City College

Three people were killed Monday morning when a driver plowed into nine pedestrians in a tunnel near San Diego City College in downtown San Diego.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said first-responders were called to the 1400 block of B Street at 9:05 a.m. and arrived at the scene within 5 minutes. The area is in a tunnel that leads to the college, east of Park Boulevard and west of Interstate 5. The tunnel is beneath a bridge, also near the campus' Curran Plaza.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the incident downtown on March 15, 2021.

More than 60 first-responders were initially assigned to the scene, including five SDFD engines and a helicopter. SDPD officers and patrol cars could be seen lining B Street, both inside the tunnel and at the entrance and exit.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“Our crews found, obviously, a tragic incident under the bridge," said SDFD Chief Colin Stowell.

The chief confirmed three people had died at the scene. He said there were nine total patients; five of them were taken to local hospitals following the crash. At least two of those patients were in critical condition, San Diego Police Department Chief David Nisleit added.

Stowell described the scene of the deadly crash as "a very tragic emergency and incident that impacts all of us.”

Nisleit said police received multiple 911 calls about the crash just after 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw “multiple people down” in the tunnel.

Nisleit said the driver – who had been in a Volvo station wagon – identified himself to police officers. Nisleit said he was detained at the scene.

The police chief said the driver – identified as a 71-year-old man – is suspected of driving while impaired.

Nisleit said police had received a radio call minutes before the deadly crash reporting a car matching the description of the Volvo that hit the pedestrians.

Nisleit said that call is part of the ongoing investigation and could not give specifics just yet about what was reported in that call regarding the Volvo.

“It appears to be the same car,” he explained.

The SDPD is looking into that call now and also looking for any video surveillance that may have captured the Volvo in the moments leading up to the crash along B Street, Nisleit said.

The chief said the driver of the Volvo was traveling westbound on B Street near 15th Street when he lost control and began veering to the right.

“It went completely up onto the sidewalk, struck the multiple pedestrians there, then came back onto the roadway and came back to stop in the very No. 1 lane, just before you exit the tunnel,” he explained.

The victims who were hit by the car were on the north sidewalk. The chief said some were in or near tents and near belongings. Homeless San Diegans are known to use the tunnel as shelter, although Nisleit could not confirm if the victims were homeless.

“To those families [of those who] have passed, my deepest condolences,” Nisleit said.

Nisleit said there is no information yet on the names or ages of the victims.

He said the area would be closed for the rest of the day as detectives continued their investigation and advised motorists to find alternate routes.

Raw footage from the scene of a crash in downtown near San Diego City College on March 15, 2021.