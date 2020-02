A suspect has been arrested after a man entered an unlocked Malibu apartment, sexually assaulted a sleeping woman and apologized before running away, authorities said Wednesday.

The sexual assault took place on Feb. 8 around 3:45 a.m. in the 23900 block of Civic Center Way, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The LASD confirmed that a suspect was in custody but did not immediately provide details on the identity of the suspect or how he was caught.