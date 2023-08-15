The Pumpkin Spice Suite will add fall flair to this Orange County hotel

What to Know Great Wolf Lodge Southern California in Garden Grove

The limited-time Pumpkin Spice Suite will be filled with fall-inspired details; bookings begin Aug. 21

Perks include "bottomless" Pumpkin Spiced Lattes (find them at the hotel's lobby-close coffee shop)

PUMPKIN AND SPICE? It's a delicious duo that's become nearly as famous in recent years as "peanut butter and jelly," "doughnuts and coffee," and "cheese and crackers" (or insert your favorite palate-pleasing pairing, if you like). Lattes, cookies, and cupcakes all rock the "pumpkin spice" label nowadays, as does the occasional perfume, hair dye, and clothing color. What we really haven't seen much of, however? Pumpkin spice tempting autumn-obsessed adventurers in the travel sector. There isn't a Land o' Pumpkin Spice we can jet off to yet — "yet" is the operative word, of course — but there is the occasional getaway that gets just how much people adore the time of year when zingy drinks rule our coffeehouses.

Great Wolf Lodge

GREAT WOLF LODGE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, which always boasts a touch of wintry whimsy throughout the calendar, understands our enduring adoration for autumn. And to help fall fans find more festive fun? There is the new Pumpkin Spice Suite, a limited-time offering at the family-centered stayover spot. Interior designer Steffy Degreff is behind the September-y space, which boasts pumpkin imagery, leafy loveliness, cozy textiles, and all of the seasonal hues you crave, from brown to cream to orange and beyond. The suite, like fall itself, can't last forever, so plan on booking your spot between Sept. 28 and Oct. 31, 2023. As for when you can reserve your night at the Pumpkin Spice Suite? Reservations will open on Aug. 21.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"HOWL"-ING HAPPENING: By the by, the suite's sweet stretch will coincide with much of the lodge's annual Howl-O-Ween celebration, if you'd like to do both.