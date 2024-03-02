Train derails in Pennsylvania, several cars end up in Lehigh River

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed near Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in Lower Saucon Township early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. near the 2200 block of Riverside Drive.

Officials said there are several trains off the tracks and some cars ended up in the Lehigh River.

Diesel fuel spilled in the river and officials said crews are working to contain it. Polypropylene plastic pellets also spilled from one of the train cars.

There are currently no evacuations or a hazardous material threat to the community, officials said.

Officials added no one was injured during this incident.

Officials said emergency personnel are at the scene investigating and at this time they ask residents to stay out of the area.

There has been a train derailment in L. Saucon Twp. Preliminarily there are no evacuations, no injuries and no leaks. However, this can change. The best thing we can do to assist first responders is to STAY AWAY. — Lamont G. McClure (@LamontGMcClure1) March 2, 2024

Norfolk Southern released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Norfolk Southern has responded to a derailment in Lower Saucon Township, PA. There is no threat to the public, no hazardous material concerns from the railcars, and no reports of injuries to our crew members. We appreciate the quick, professional response by local emergency agencies. Our crews and contractors will remain on-scene over the coming days to cleanup, and we appreciate the public’s patience while they work as quickly, thoroughly, and as safely as possible. We are always working to advance safety. We will investigate this incident to understand how it happened and prevent others like it."

This is a developing story, check back for details.

