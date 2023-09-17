Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with senators at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the Capitol and meet with senators on Thursday, a Senate leadership aide told NBC News.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will host an all-senators meeting with Zelenskyy on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, according to the aide. A location is still to be determined.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, a person familiar with the plans previously told NBC News. And he plans to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York City this week during his trip to the U.S., a senior Ukrainian official said.

Biden last met with Zelenskyy in July at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. “I hope we finally have put to bed the notion about whether or not Ukraine is welcome in NATO. It’s going to happen,” Biden said in remarks before their bilateral meeting. “We’re moving — you’re all moving in the right direction. I think it’s just a matter of getting by the next few months here.”

