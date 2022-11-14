UVA Shooting Suspect Had Been Eyed in Previous Campus Gun & Hazing Probes

A student accused of gunning down three University of Virginia football players had been on the school's radar for possible links to weapons and hazing, officials said Monday.

In the hours after the fatal shooting near a campus parking garage, authorities painted a troubling picture of the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former football player last listed on the school's gridiron roster in 2018.

The university’s “threat assessment team” had learned about Jones in September after a third party, who was not a student, reported that he spoke about having a gun, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo told reporters.

Longo said the school’s student affairs office interviewed Jones’ roommate, who had not seen the suspect with a gun. It wasn’t clear if the school’s internal investigation went beyond the interview with the roommate.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Jones had also been involved in a campus hazing probe, but it did not appear to lead to any disciplinary action, Longo said. Details on the probe were not immediately available.

Read the full story on NBCNews. com