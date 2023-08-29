Video shows moment gunman opens fire in front of Puerto Rican courthouse, killing 2 people

Two people were fatally shot Tuesday in front of a courthouse in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico and a third person was injured.

The unidentified shooter was arrested minutes later at the courthouse in the northern city of Caguas, according to a police statement.

The victims were a male bystander, identified by family members as 43-year-old Ángel Calderón and Rosa Calderón, 34, who worked as a security guard for a private company, police on the scene told reporters. The security company did not immediately return a message for comment.

Video obtained by Telemundo affiliate WKAQ-TV shows the moment at least seven shots were fired near the court's entrance as a reporter who was preparing for a broadcast fled the area.

Puerto Rico Police Commissioner Antonio López arrived at the scene and told reporters that authorities are trying to determine a motive.

“It’s an extremely unfortunate case,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alexis Torres, secretary of the island's Department of Public Safety, said the suspect knew at least one of the victims.