Video Shows Thieves Stealing G-Wagon, Rolls Royce in Miami Before High-Speed Chase

New surveillance video shows a group of thieves stealing a pair of pricey vehicles from a family's home in Kendall before a dangerous high-speed chase that ended in Fort Lauderdale with one suspect in custody.

Surveillance video showed that the incident that unfolded Wednesday began with three thieves walking onto the victim's property.

The thieves checked which cars were open and one quickly got into a red Mercedes G-Wagon, while the other two entered a black Rolls Royce SUV.

"It was about 2 p.m., 1 p.m., and we left the car open for the guy who comes and washes the cars, cleans them, it's routinary. He came and left, all good," said the homeowner, who didn't want to be identified. "In about a split moment, 10 minutes or something, the gate was open, the garage doors were open. Three guys all covered up with gloves and stuff came into the garage, took the keys from the key pouch and took the cars."

The family eventually noticed and went after the luxury cars while calling police.

"We were chasing them for about 20-25 minutes. We were with the 911 call. We were calling them," the homeowner said. "We are passing this, passing this, next to the airport and stuff like that. Until two patrol went behind."

A short time later, the pursuit ensued, as both vehicles made their way into Broward at a high rate of speed.

NBC6 anchor Cherney Amhara has more on what led the chase to began.

The G-Wagon eventually stopped in a neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale where the driver was taken into custody after trying to flee on foot.

The two suspects who stole the Rolls are still being sought after they ditched the car. Miami-Dade Police said a fourth suspect was also involved in the incident.

The G-Wagon and Rolls were returned without damage to the family, who said they're safe but in fear since only one suspect was caught.

The suspect who was caught, a 17-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, faces a number of charges including burglary and grand theft.