Obama Signs VA Health Care Overhaul

President Barack Obama on Thursday signed a bill revamping the Department of Veterans Affairs and reducing wait times for veterans seeking health care as the agency attempts to move past the recent scandal. "To care for him or her who shall have borne the battle, that’s the heart of the VA’s motto. That’s what the bill I’m about to sign will help us achieve," Obama said at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. The $16.3 billion legislation, passed with bipartisan support, will allow some veterans to go to private doctors for treatment a