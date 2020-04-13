Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus crisis at 11 a.m. Monday.

There have been 727 cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, including 27 fatal cases, according to the Health Department's most recent data.

The update comes after Scott extended Vermont's state of emergency status Friday to last until May 15. It had been set to expire on April 15.

The state of emergency includes the Vermont's stay-at-home order. Schools remain closed through the end of the school year.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott provided an update for citizens of the Green Mountain State on Wednesday morning on the latest precautions being taken due to the coronavirus.

Scott also announced Friday that lodging operators would be allowed to accept registrations after June 15 and that he had directed the Department of Motor Vehicles to extend vehicle inspections due in April for another 60 days.