Crime and Courts

Wisconsin man gets prison sentence for video showing monkey being tortured

The man was also fined $5,000 and ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence

By Associated Press

Getty Images

A southwestern Wisconsin man was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in prison for causing the creation and distribution of a video of a monkey being tortured.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley also fined Kenneth Herrera, 40, of Soldiers Grove $5,000 and ordered him to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

A caged chimpanzee was “in awe” seeing the sky for the first time in Florida after being caged for 28 years.

Herrera was cited under the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, which makes it illegal to cause the creation or distribution of depictions of “animal crushing.” Animal crushing includes burning, suffocating, impaling or causing the serious bodily injury of animals, prosecutors said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Herrera pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 15.

His attorney, Richard Coad, issued a statement saying his client “is terribly sorry for his wrongdoing, and for putting his family and community through this ordeal.”

Agents from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the FBI found evidence that Herrera in December 2021 sent money to a videographer in Indonesia in exchange for a video of a monkey being physically abused, prosecutors said. The videographer sent the video to Herrera via an encrypted messaging application.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us