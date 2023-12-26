Virginia

Woman had loaded gun in bag for Christmas Eve flight at DC-area airport

TSA agents found the gun on the woman’s carry-on luggage at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. She was cited and faces a fine, which could be thousands of dollars

Loaded gu nfound at DCA airport by TSA on Sunday.
TSA

A woman at a Washington, D.C.-area airport took a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag for a flight on Christmas Eve, the Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday.

The 9 mm handgun was found at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington County, Virginia, just south of the nation’s capital, and never made it onto the plane, the TSA said.

The agency did not identify the woman, who is from Bethesda, Maryland, in a news release.

She was cited by police on a weapons charge, and the gun, which was loaded with six rounds, was confiscated, it said.

She also faces a fine, which can go up to $15,000, the TSA said.

