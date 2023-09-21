Hemet woman fatally stabbed after asking people doing drugs to move away from home, family says

A 28-year-old mother of three was fatally stabbed Monday in a confrontation outside the family's home in Hemet.

Shawna Weems was attacked at about 12:30 a.m. Monday after she confronted a man and woman who were doing drugs outside her children's bedroom window, family members said. Her husband said she only asked the people to move away from her family's home.

An argument ensued, and the woman pulled out a knife. Weems' husband was on his way out of the house when he encountered a horrific scene.

"Just imagine if that was your wife or your daughter, and that got taken from you like that," said husband Cody Weems. "How could you live with yourself with who you are? How could you stay out there like this without turning yourself in?"

Shawna Weems was stabbed several times. No arrests have been reported.

The attacker and a man left the scene on Gilbert Street in the Riverside County community in a silver truck that was pulling a recreational vehicle, Cody Weems said.

Weems was a mother of three children, ages 5, 6 and 7.

"Most caring, loving, outgoing, down to earth person I've ever met in my life," said Cody Weems. "The greatest wife I could ever imagine. The greatest daughter to her dad. She was such a good woman."

Shawna Weems worked as a care provider for people with special needs.

"The smile on her face brightened everybody's face," Cody Weems said. "She was that one person. She was there for everybody."