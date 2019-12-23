Jeffrey Epstein

2 More Women Sue Epstein’s Estate, Alleging Sex Assault, Trafficking

One of the women said she was 13 when Epstein allegedly hired her to babysit

Sexual Misconduct Epstein
AP

Two more women have sued the estate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that as minors they were sexually assaulted by the financier and others.

The women allege that Epstein, who died by suicide in August while in federal custody, abused them decades ago in New York City and South Carolina, according to a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York, NBC News reports.

The two suits are among the five that lawyer Lisa Bloom has either filed or is planning to file against the executors of Epstein’s estate, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn.

U.S. & World

Boeing 6 hours ago

Boeing Ousts CEO After Two Deadly 737 Max Crashes

Afghanistan 12 mins ago

Pentagon Says New Jersey Soldier Killed in Afghanistan

Nine other women sued Epstein earlier this month, saying he had “sexually battered, assaulted and abused” them at his estates in New York City, Palm Beach, Florida, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Jeffrey Epstein
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us