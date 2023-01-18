Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Dies in Head-On Delaware Car Crash

Well-known professional wrestler Jamin Pugh, known to fans as Jay Briscoe, died in a car crash in Laurel, Delaware, Tuesday evening. He was 38 years old.

Briscoe and another driver, identified as 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan, collided head-on shortly after 5 p.m. and both died at the scene, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

Investigators said that for an unknown reason, Ternahan's 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 veered from the westbound direction of Laurel Road -- just west of Goose Nest Road -- and into the path of Briscoe's 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

Briscoe was taking his daughters, 9 and 12, to cheerleading practice at the time of the crash. Both girls, who were properly restrained, suffered serious injuries. They were taken to an area hospital where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

Briscoe’s parents believe he was still alive when they arrived at the scene of the crash.

“My husband did the yell to him,” Jana Pugh, Briscoe’s mother, told NBC10. “Calls him Chum. He said, ‘Chum, we’re here.’ So if he was conscious at all at that time he would’ve heard that. And I like to think he did.”

Police spent hours investigating the crash. They said it was unknown if either driver was impaired.

Briscoe, a Ring of Honor wrestler, was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother Mark Briscoe.

Tony Khan, founder of the AEW who purchased the ROH promotion, announced Briscoe's passing on Twitter.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023

In a tweet, legendary wrestler Triple H remembered Briscoe as "an incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe."

An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 18, 2023

Laurel School District put out a Facebook post Tuesday night alerting the community that all schools in the district would be closed Wednesday in the wake of Briscoe's death. He was from Laurel, Delaware.

They asked that everyone keep the Pugh family in their thoughts and prayers.

Briscoe was a standout football player at Laurel High School where his wife is currently the school’s secretary. From an early age however, Briscoe and his brother loved pro wrestling and were determined to make it their life and career.

Briscoe’s parents built them a practice ring in the garage of the family farm where the boys’ wrestling action figure collection remains. The Briscoe brothers went pro by the time they were 15 and 16 years old.

“They trained themselves by videotaping themselves and going in the house and watching it and said, ‘Change that. Change that.’ And back and forth and back and forth,” Pugh said.

As Briscoe’s family continues to mourn and pray for his daughters, they’re leaning heavily on their faith and finding strength through the outpouring of support from fans in their community and around the world.

“We can’t focus on what we’ve lost,” Pugh said. “We have to focus on what we have.”

