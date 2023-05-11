California

Youtuber Who Crashed Plane in California Mountains Did It for Sponsorship Deal, Authorities Say

Trevor Jacob posted a video that captured the crash in December 2021.

By Tim Stelloh | NBC News

A YouTuber whose single-engine airplane crashed in a California national forest admitted that he downed the aircraft to boost views for a sponsorship deal, authorities said Thursday.

Trevor Jacob, 29, made the admission in a plea agreement filed in federal court in Los Angeles.

Jacob pleaded guilty to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, a crime that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars, the U.S. attorney’s office for Central California said in a news release.

Jacob posted the video behind the charge — “I Crashed My Airplane” — on Dec. 23, 2021. As of Thursday, the nearly 13-minute clip had 2.9 million views.

In a statement to The New York Times after the crash, Jacob said: “I’ll happily say I did not purposely crash my plane for views on YouTube.”

According to the agreement, Jacob had intended to use the video for a sponsorship deal with an unnamed company that made wallets.

