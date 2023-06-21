NBA mock draft: Who experts have Kings selecting at No. 24

The Kings have made it clear that their storybook 2022-23 NBA season won't end there. They want more, and their future relies on what they do this summer, particularly in Thursday's draft.

As of now, Sacramento holds the No. 24 overall pick and two second-round selections (No. 38, No. 54). Last year, the Kings drafted Keegan Murray with the No. 4 overall pick, and the 22-year-old's impact in his rookie season showed just a glimpse of how bright his future with the franchise could be.

Entering Thursday's draft, which is set to begin at 5 p.m. PT, the Kings hope to add another game-changing piece to their team as their playoff goals have become championship aspirations for the foreseeable future.

Will twin brothers Kris and Keegan Murray reunite in Sacramento? Or will the Kings look elsewhere? Here's a roundup of what NBA draft experts predict the Kings will do with their first-round selection.

Kris Murray, PF, Iowa

"Murray could certainly come off the board earlier than this, with the Warriors looking like a potential landing spot and his skillset easy to plug and play on most rosters. The Kings, who struck gold drafting his twin brother Keegan Murray last year, will likely think long and hard about reuniting the Murrays should Kris fall all the way to their spot here. Kris isn't a flashy player by any means, but he has the type of 3-and-D framework that should age well and give him a pathway to a long NBA career. -- Woo"

Brice Sensabaugh, SF, Ohio State

"Sensabaugh, like [Taylor] Hendricks, was a sub-80 prospect in the Class of 2022 who was surprisingly great in his one year at Ohio State. If he improves as a perimeter defender, the wing with a reliable 3-point shot could get on the floor early and help Sacramento become real contenders in the West."

Jett Howard, G, Michigan

"Howard had an up-and-down freshman season at Michigan but has the build of an NBA pro and has shown the type of scoring ability that promises a long career. And he’s so smart off the ball that he could fit perfectly in Mike Brown’s motion offense. If he develops defensively, he’d be exactly the kind of big wing defender they need, too.

PLUSES

Knockdown 3-point shooter with the potential to hit off movement. He’s also comfortable pulling up from midrange and loves using a floater.

High-IQ wing who knows how to be a playmaker, not just a scorer. He thrives in NBA-style actions, a lot like Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks do for the Grizzlies. He’ll slingshot around screens or handoffs toward the middle of the floor, take a dribble to draw the defense, and then fire a pass to a big man rolling to the basket. It’s an action every pro offense runs, and he runs it to perfection because of his improvisational feel.

He wants to be a good defender. Effort is never an issue; it’s just his positioning and awareness. But he hustles to recover to shooters, logs help blocks, and fights over screens. In overtime against Ohio, he made multiple clutch plays down the stretch to help Michigan get the win with on-ball stops and blocks.

He’s the son of former NBA All-Star Juwan Howard, who played 19 years in the league.

MINUSES

On the ball, struggles to contain faster perimeter scorers. He gets too flat-footed, which hurts his lateral quickness.

Loses track of his man too often while off the ball since he ball watches. There are instances when he’ll completely leave his man open behind the arc because of confusion about who he’s supposed to match up against."

Kris Murray, PF, Iowa

"Murray is one of the best 3-and-D guards in this draft class, and Kings fans probably. would love to see Murray reunited with his twin brother, Keegan, who the Kings drafted with the No. 4 pick last year. Murray is one of the older, more established players in this draft class and can add some instant 3-point shooting and defensive versatility to the secondary group on a Kings team that made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years."

Noah Clowney, PF/C, Alabama

"Clowney enters the draft with a project label, though certain teams will be willing to invest and wait on the potential rewards of adding frontcourt three-and-D."

Kris Murray, PF, Iowa

"After snapping the longest playoff drought among the four major North American sports, the Kings will look to add an instant-impact player to take another step forward. In need of some frontcourt depth and perimeter shooting, Sacramento should keep things in the family and select Kris Murray, who brings a similar skillset as his identical twin, Keegan, who the Kings took with a top-five pick last year."

Dariq Whitehead, G, Duke

"James Piercey, The Dream Shake Draft Expert — Just a big fan of Whitehead in general. High floor prospect with a sneaky high ceiling. I wouldn’t be surprised if he could be a helpful member of the King’s rotation next season. I think Whitehead gets overlooked after a shaky college season, but he was hurt. I see a three-level scorer with defensive value at best and a solid three-and-D player who hustles hard at worst."