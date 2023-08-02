Warriors Offseason

Warriors to face Lakers, Kings, possibly Wembanyama in preseason

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The new-look Warriors will begin their 2023 NBA preseason slate against the Los Angeles Lakers at 5:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 7 at Chase Center, the team announced Wednesday.

Golden State will play five preseason games ahead of the 2023-24 NBA regular season, with two games against the Lakers, two against the Sacramento Kings and a final exhibition contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Oct. 18 game against the Kings will take place at Chase Center, as well as the Oct. 20 game against the Spurs.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The broadcast schedule for the Warriors' five preseason games will be announced at a later date.

As is customary with Warriors preseason games, they will give away bobbleheads to fans attending Chase Center, and this year's collectibles are pretty epic, featuring Steph Curry as a Davidson graduate and Klay Thompson sitting on a paper airplane.

News

Contra Costa County 2 hours ago

FBI and Contra Costa County DA announce arrests in human trafficking operation

Oakland 2 hours ago

Oakland police investigate kidnapping

The Oct. 7 game against the Lakers at Chase Center likely will be Dub Nation's first chance to watch Chris Paul in a Warriors jersey while playing alongside Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green.

Following an offseason dominated by change, the Warriors must use the five preseason games to get ready for a grueling regular season where they will try to climb back to the NBA mountaintop.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Warriors OffseasonGolden State Warriors
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us