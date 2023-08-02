Warriors to face Lakers, Kings, possibly Wembanyama in preseason

The new-look Warriors will begin their 2023 NBA preseason slate against the Los Angeles Lakers at 5:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 7 at Chase Center, the team announced Wednesday.

Golden State will play five preseason games ahead of the 2023-24 NBA regular season, with two games against the Lakers, two against the Sacramento Kings and a final exhibition contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors’ preseason schedule begins Oct. 7 against the Lakers at Chase Center. Their final game will be against the Spurs, and possibly Victor Wembanyama, in San Francisco



Full schedule below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Oji3FzPw4X — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) August 2, 2023

The Oct. 18 game against the Kings will take place at Chase Center, as well as the Oct. 20 game against the Spurs.

The broadcast schedule for the Warriors' five preseason games will be announced at a later date.

As is customary with Warriors preseason games, they will give away bobbleheads to fans attending Chase Center, and this year's collectibles are pretty epic, featuring Steph Curry as a Davidson graduate and Klay Thompson sitting on a paper airplane.

Two Warriors pre-season games come with bobbleheads.



Oct 18 vs Kings: Steph the Graduate



Oct 20 vs Spurs: Paper Plane Klay pic.twitter.com/ZoIovOO3wb — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) August 2, 2023

The Oct. 7 game against the Lakers at Chase Center likely will be Dub Nation's first chance to watch Chris Paul in a Warriors jersey while playing alongside Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green.

Following an offseason dominated by change, the Warriors must use the five preseason games to get ready for a grueling regular season where they will try to climb back to the NBA mountaintop.

