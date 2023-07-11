Report: Quinones possible Warriors' 14th roster spot candidate

The Warriors will have 13 players under guaranteed contracts once the Dario Saric agreement becomes official, leaving two open roster spots.

Though there are notable NBA free agents remaining on the market, the Warriors might have an in-house candidate worthy of filling the 14th roster spot.

Lester Quinones, a restricted free agent who was extended a two-way qualifying offer by the Warriors earlier this offseason, has played well during the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, opening the door for Golden State to possibly guarantee him a roster spot.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Tuesday that Quinones would be a "leading candidate" for a roster spot if the Warriors decide to hold an internal training camp competition for the 14th spot, assuming they don't sign any free agents.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In four games between the California Classic and summer league, Quinones is averaging 22.0 points on 48.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3-point range.

In Las Vegas alone, Quinones is averaging a team-high 20.5 points per game, and he has enjoyed doing it front of superstar Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Chris Paul.

"It just makes me go out there a little bit hard having those legends there, those GOATs, [and] having those guys as mentors," Quinones told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth during Sunday's summer league game. "Going there on the side in between plays, getting a little bit of tips from them, it just helps and it means the world, man."

Quinones appeared in four games for the Warriors last season after signing a two-way contract in mid-March. He averaged 2.5 points in 4.5 minutes per contest.

RELATED: Why Santa Cruz coach felt Quinones was ready for late-season audition

While the Warriors could add a veteran free agent at some point this summer, Quinones might have a leg up on the competition based on what he has been able to do in Las Vegas under the watchful eyes of coach Steve Kerr and first-year general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast