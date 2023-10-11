politics

Gov. Newsom signs bill requiring hotel refunds for certain cancellations

The bill will "end the confusing maze of misleading cancellation policies for lodging on the internet," said its author, state Sen. Steve Glazer.

By Bay City News

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Tuesday that will allow consumers to cancel hotel reservations, with a full refund at no charge, up to 24 hours after they make a booking with hotels, short-term rentals and third-party booking services. 

Senate Bill 644 says people must book at least 72 hours before their stay. 

"This first-in-the-nation law will end the confusing maze of misleading cancellation policies for lodging on the Internet," the bill's author, state Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, said in a statement. "Now, consumers will have a chance to correct mistakes and cancel bookings they hadn't intended to make and get a full refund."

The bill, which did not receive any no votes when the full Assembly and full Senate each weighed in on it, allows for civil penalties of up to $10,000 for violations.

