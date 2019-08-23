Biden: Imagine What Would Have Happened If Obama Were Assassinated - NBC Bay Area
Biden: Imagine What Would Have Happened If Obama Were Assassinated

It was a jarring point to raise on a day the Biden campaign had sought to capitalize on Biden's partnership with the former president

Published 2 hours ago

    Joshua Lott/Getty Images
    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa Federation Labor Convention on Aug. 21, 2019, in Altoona, Iowa.

    Former Vice President Joe Biden posed a stark hypothetical to voters in New Hampshire Friday as he discussed today's volatile political climate: What if Barack Obama had been assassinated?

    The comment came toward the end of a town hall meeting on the campus of Dartmouth College ostensibly about healthcare issues, NBC News reports. It was not part of Biden's standard stump speech and was rarely, if ever, heard before.

    Biden, as part of a meandering discussion that included mental health issues and school shootings, talked about formative moments in his college years: the assassinations of his "political heroes," Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr.

    "My senior semester, they were both shot and killed," he recalled. "Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, if Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee. What would've happened in America?"

