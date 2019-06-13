DNC Sets Field for 1st Democratic Primary Debate - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Decision 2020

Decision 2020

The latest news on the race for president in 2020

DNC Sets Field for 1st Democratic Primary Debate

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    DNC Sets Field for 1st Democratic Primary Debate

    The Democratic National Committee on Thursday named the 20 presidential candidates who qualified to appear on stage later this month in the first primary debate of the 2020 campaign.

    The DNC, which is sanctioning the debate, set two ways for candidates to qualify — fundraising and polling. To make the stage, candidates needed to have either at least 1 percent support in three qualifying polls, or provide evidence of at least 65,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices