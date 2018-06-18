In this May 6, 2018, file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, speaks during the Polk County Democrats Spring Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other top Democratic members of Congress will be in San Diego on Monday to visit the detention center housing migrant children separated from their families or who arrived unaccompanied to the United States.

Pelosi will join San Diego Rep. Juan Vargas and other members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to see first-hand the effects of the Trump Administration’s zero-tolerance policy enacted by Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this year.

One of the shelters for migrant children is located in a nondescript building in El Cajon. Department of Health and Human Services officials said most of the children in that facility are unaccompanied minors and only 10 percent were separated from their parents.



The trip comes as a debate rages on in Washington and across the country over the administration’s strict enforcement of the existing policy to prosecute those entering the country illegally on top of the usual immigration proceedings.

The policy has separated nearly 2,000 children from their parents in six weeks. President Donald Trump has falsely been putting the blame for children separation on Democrats.

“I hate the children being taken away,” Trump told reporters at an impromptu press conference on Friday. “The Democrats have to change their law — that’s their law.”

In fact, there is no law requiring families to be separated at the border. While there are laws against "improper entry" as well as a decree that limits the amount of time migrant children may be held in a detention facility, none of those laws require children to be taken away from their parents.

Pelosi said this policy was “an act of the administration.”

“They have been planning this for a while,” she told reporters on Thursday during her weekly press conference. She said if the president was serious about not taking children away, his administration can put a stop to it without the need for Congress to act.

“This could have been something taken up under suspension in a minute if there was a real sincere effort,” Pelosi said. “You don't even need to do it. It's executive action by the Attorney General. It can be changed just like that. Just like that.”