Rep. Steve King Questions if Humanity Would Exist Without 'Rape or Incest'

King also noted "it's not the baby's fault" if a rape or incest occurred

    AP
    U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Primghar, Iowa.

    U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, questioned on Wednesday whether humanity would exist if not for the rapes and incest that happened throughout history.

    “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest?," he said at a speech in Urbandale, Iowa. "Would there be any population of the world left if we did that? Considering all the wars and all the rape and pillage that has taken place? And whatever happened to culture after society, I know that I can't certify that that I am not a part of the product of that.” 

    He also noted that "it's not the baby's fault" if a rape or incest occurred.

