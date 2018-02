The Trump administration has reached a deal with Boeing for two new Air Force One planes, the White House said.

The deal is expected to total $3.9 billion in a contract that the White House said would save taxpayers more than $1.4 billion, NBC News reported.

Trump had threatened to nix the deal in December over its price tag.

An original estimate for the two new planes and their development program was more than $5 billion.

Trump: ‘I Really Believe I’d Run in There, Even If I Didn’t Have a Weapon’