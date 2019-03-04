2020 Election: Who Are the Democratic, Republican Presidential Candidates? - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Decision 2020

Decision 2020

The latest news on the race for president in 2020

2020 Election: Who Are the Democratic, Republican Presidential Candidates?

What to know about the Democrats and Republicans running for president in 2020

Published Mar 4, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Updated at 12:37 PM PDT on Jun 14, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    There are billionaires and a self-help guru, mayors and a former vice president, current and former governors and a bunch of senators. Keep track of the contenders for 2020 in the interactive graphic below with information about their past experience in public service positions, educational background and other biographical details.

    Who’s Running for President in 2020?

    The race for the 2020 presidential election is underway, and the field of Democratic candidates is packed. Those who have announced presidential bids include a vice president, senators, House members and three mayors. As for the GOP, a single Republican has announced his bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the party nomination: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who ran for vice president (and lost) in 2016 on the Libertarian party ticket.

    Click the photos to learn more

    Updated May 14, 2019
    Credit: Jo Bruni, Emma Barnett, Asher Klein, Dan Macht, Kelly Zegers / NBC;  Photos: Getty Images

    Read the latest in our political coverage here.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices