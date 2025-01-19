Bay Area residents march, protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration

People took to Bay Area streets on Saturday to protest President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration.

Protesters across the Bay joined in the call for national demonstrations.

"There are so many people in this country who don't buy into what Donald Trump and his group are doing. We need to make ourselves visible; we need to organize," said Michael Kushner of Oakland.

Some organizers gathered in San Francisco's Mission District just days before Trump is expected to be sworn in as the 47th president.

Kushner said "preserving democracy" was his main reason for joining demonstrators in the city.

"Without [democracy], we can't fight for the other issues that are important to us, " he said.

Different groups came together on their way to Dolores Park and combined their efforts. Some demonstrators carried signs about women's reproductive rights and other issues.

"It's also the beginning of the resistance of the next four years of all the promises and the rhetoric that he is putting on that he is going to do mass deportations," said Roberto Hernandez of San Francisco.

In Alameda, protesters also gathered and marched.

"To engage and be with our community of persistence and being loud and speaking up for love and all the community for belonging and being inclusive," said Isabelle Choiniere-Correa of Oakland.

Across the county, many protested as part of the People's March.

John Dennis, a board member with the California Republican Party, said he sees things differently.

Dennis is in Washington, D.C., looking forward to the inauguration.

"On the surface, I am as excited as anyone could be as optimistic as I have ever been about the direction that Washington will go in and where the country will go deeper down that side of me tampers that optimism with the realities of government and the realities of Washington," he said.

For those protesting, they said they are united and ready to keep pushing back.

"We always, again, in San Francisco, have worked together for social justice," Hernandez said.